Mohanlal's Lucifer and Mammootty's Madura Raja To Have An Interesting Confrontation Before Release!

A Special Gift From Madura Raja Team

Madura Raja's motion poster had received a thunderous response in the online circuits and now, the team is coming up with a teaser of the film. The audiences have been eagerly awaiting for this teaser.

Teaser Release Date

Director Vysakh took to his Facebook page to divulge the details regarding the teaser's arrival. The much-awaited teaser would be hitting the online circuits at 6 PM on March 20, 2019. It has also been mentioned that the teaser has been specially made for the fans.

Lucifer Trailer

After the phenomenal reception that the character posters have received, the trailer of Lucifer is set to mark its entry soon in the online circuits. There has been huge anticipation surrounding the trailer of the movie.

The Online Release

It has been confirned that Lucifer's trailer will be taking over the online circuits tomorrow (March 20, 2019). The trailer will be released at 9 PM and it is quite sure that it would take the online circuits by storm.

The Interesting Battle

What is even more fascinating is that the trailer and the teaser of these two much-awaited movies are taking over the online circuits within a gap of hours. We can witness a healthy competition in the online circuit.