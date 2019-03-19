Mohanlal's Lucifer and Mammootty's Madura Raja To Have An Interesting Confrontation Before Release!
The summer season would witness a phenomenal clash at the box office with two of the highly-awaited Malayalam movies buckling up to rule the theatres in tandem. Mohanlal starrer Lucifer and Mammootty flick Madura Raja are the two big films capable of making all the existing box office records a history. Lucifer will be the first film to release with the movie scheduled to arrive on March 28, 2019. On the other hand, Madura Raja is expected to release on April 12, 2019. While the wait is on for the impeccable clash at the box office, the audiences would witness yet another interesting clash in the online circuit. Keep reading to know the interesting details regarding this.
A Special Gift From Madura Raja Team
Madura Raja's motion poster had received a thunderous response in the online circuits and now, the team is coming up with a teaser of the film. The audiences have been eagerly awaiting for this teaser.
Teaser Release Date
Director Vysakh took to his Facebook page to divulge the details regarding the teaser's arrival. The much-awaited teaser would be hitting the online circuits at 6 PM on March 20, 2019. It has also been mentioned that the teaser has been specially made for the fans.
Lucifer Trailer
After the phenomenal reception that the character posters have received, the trailer of Lucifer is set to mark its entry soon in the online circuits. There has been huge anticipation surrounding the trailer of the movie.
The Online Release
It has been confirned that Lucifer's trailer will be taking over the online circuits tomorrow (March 20, 2019). The trailer will be released at 9 PM and it is quite sure that it would take the online circuits by storm.
The Interesting Battle
What is even more fascinating is that the trailer and the teaser of these two much-awaited movies are taking over the online circuits within a gap of hours. We can witness a healthy competition in the online circuit.