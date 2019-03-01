Mohanlal's Lucifer To Release In This Month; #MonthOfLuciferMarching Becomes A Big Hit!

Trending

Today is March 1 and Mohanlal's Lucifer has started its rule already. On Twitter, a hashtag in connection with the arrival of the movie has been trending since morning. #MonthOfLuficerMarching has turned out to be one among the most trending hashtags.

Marching Ahead

Interestingly, this particular hashtag has already received above 50K posts and it has achieved this feat within a very short span of time. Going by the tweets, it has turned out to be the fastest 50K tag in Mollywood. The numbers are bound to increase by the evening with more and more tweets coming in. Let us wait and see.

The Previous Hashtag

Similarly, Twitterati had celebrated another hashtag in connection with Lucifer. The #50DaysToGoForLucifer that was out in February too was a big hit on the social media circuits.

Waiting For The Trailer Release

However, before the release of the movie, the audiences are waiting for the grand arrival of the trailer of Lucifer too. We all know the grand response the teaser had received and the posters are receiving. The trailer's arrival would surely rock social media. Let us wait and see.