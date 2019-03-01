Mohanlal's Lucifer To Release In This Month; #MonthOfLuciferMarching Becomes A Big Hit!
March has arrived and one of the Malayalam movies, which has the capability of rewriting all the existing box office records, will march into the theatres this month. Lucifer, the Mohanlal starrer which is also the debut vehicle of Prithviraj as the director, is the big release of the month. The countdown of the film has begun with less than 28 days for Lucifer to mark its presence in the theatres. Fans are making the wait a kind of a celebration with the film ruling the social media, even before a month of its release. Read to get more details regarding the same.
Trending
Today is March 1 and Mohanlal's Lucifer has started its rule already. On Twitter, a hashtag in connection with the arrival of the movie has been trending since morning. #MonthOfLuficerMarching has turned out to be one among the most trending hashtags.
Marching Ahead
Interestingly, this particular hashtag has already received above 50K posts and it has achieved this feat within a very short span of time. Going by the tweets, it has turned out to be the fastest 50K tag in Mollywood. The numbers are bound to increase by the evening with more and more tweets coming in. Let us wait and see.
The Previous Hashtag
Similarly, Twitterati had celebrated another hashtag in connection with Lucifer. The #50DaysToGoForLucifer that was out in February too was a big hit on the social media circuits.
Waiting For The Trailer Release
However, before the release of the movie, the audiences are waiting for the grand arrival of the trailer of Lucifer too. We all know the grand response the teaser had received and the posters are receiving. The trailer's arrival would surely rock social media. Let us wait and see.