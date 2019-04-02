Mohanlal's Lucifer Turns Out To Be The First Ever Indian Movie To Achieve This Rare Feat!

Amazing Response

As you all know, owing to the public demand, Lucifer had extra shows in many centres. Even the midnight shows received huge response and this speaks volumes about the success of this Mohanlal starrer.

Marathon Shows

Now, Lucifer has scripted a record in terms of the marathon shows that it has had. According to the reports, the film had marathon shows and that too for continuous 100 hours at Mars Cinemas, located in Changaramkulam.

Total 70 Shows

According to the reports that have come out, Lucifer completed the 100 hours of marathon shows yesterday (April 01, 2019). Reportedly, the film had as many as 70 shows in this particular theatre, from March 28, 2019 onwards till April 01, 2019.

In The History Of Indian Cinema

With such a big achievement, Lucifer has done something which no other Indian movie has ever managed to do. It is for the first time that a film is being played continuously for 100 hours. Reportedly, above 95% of the shows were house full, which again is a real big achievement.