Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Meet The Cast & Crew Members!

Mohanlal As Kunjali Marakkar IV

The complete actor is appearing as Mohammed Ali aka Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie. The actor is expected to deliver a power-packed performance as the supremely powerful naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom. The Mohanlal fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Mohanlal's much-talked fight sequences from the movie on the silver screen.

Written & Directed By Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan, the master craftsman is back to Mollywood after the huge success of Oppam, with this historical war film. The senior director himself has penned the script for the magnum opus with his long-time associate Ani Sasi, the son of senior film-maker IV Sasi. According to the director, the team will wrap the shoot by March 2019, and begin the VFX works of the movie by mid-2019.

The Leading Ladies

Manju Warrier, the lady superstar is essaying the female lead opposite Mohanlal in Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Recently, the actress had revealed her look from the movie through her official social media pages. Keerthy Suresh, the popular actress is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema, by playing a key role in the movie. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of Priyadarshan is making a cameo appearance.

The Supporting Cast

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham features an ensemble star cast, including Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Tamil actors Prabhu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Deva, senior film-maker Fazil, Madhu, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Siddique, Hareesh Peradi, G Suresh Kumar, Baburaj, etc. Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor, and son of Mohanlal will make a cameo appearance as the younger version of Kunjali Marakkar IV in the movie.

The Crew

Tirru, the senior cinematographer is the DOP of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan movie. Sabu Cyril, the National Award-winning art director handles the production design. Renowned stunt director Peter Hein handles the action choreography. The movie is expected to have 6 songs in total. While 4 songs are composed by Ronie Raphel, the other two are composed by MG Sreekumar and Zia Ul Haq respectively.