Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Gets A Release Date!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the costliest-ever Malayalam film to be made, will hit theatres in 2020. The makers of the film have come with an official update regarding the exact date of release. Reportedly, the much-awaited film from the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team will make a worldwide release on March 19, 2020. The timing is also conducive to the movie considering the long vacation season that follows.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's shoot was completed in March 2019, and now, the post-production works of the movie are moving in full swing. The film is expected to be one of the most technically proficient Malayalam films of all time. Earlier, reports had come that the team who had done the VFX works for the Avengers series, has been employed for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Recently, footage from the film was showcased at the Aasheervadathode Lalettan event, held in Kochi. All those who saw the footage were awestruck, witnessing the grandeur of the project. Social media was abuzz about the sneak peek that was shown during the event.

Reportedly, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also release in various other languages. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Arabic dubbed versions are on the way. The movie is also expected to be the first-ever Malayalam movie to release in China.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for the teaser and the trailer. Reports regarding the sneak peek video have further enhanced the excitement of the audiences. Along with Mohanlal who essays the title role, the film also features Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mukesh, Siddique, Fazil and a host of other actors in important roles. The movie has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla and CJ Roy.