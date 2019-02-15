Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Has The Presence Of This Kannada Superstar As Well?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is the upcoming film from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team and it is a prestigious big budget venture, which would bring in the top actors from various film industries. Along with Mohanlal, the film also features popular names from Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Now, it seems that another big star has joined the film. The unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep is also a part of this highly-awaited project. If the reports doing the rounds are true, the film would mark the debut of Sudeep in Malayalam film industry. Kicccha Sudeep is a well-known face for the Malayalam film audiences and his performance in Telugu movie Eega has fetched him a lot of fans out here.

A few location stills, featuring Sudeep and Priyadarshan has been doing the rounds on social media and this has led to the reports that Sudeep is a part of the movie. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham also features Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu etc., in important roles. The shoot of the much-awaited movie is progressing in Hyderabad. Manju warrier, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.