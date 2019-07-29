Mohanlal Speaks About Baaroz; Makes Important Announcement Regarding Star Cast!

Mohanlal Drops A Video

This morning, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a video, in connection with Barroz. In this video, Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Barroz, the star cast, the core backdrop of the film and more.

A Children's Fantasy Movie

While expressing his happiness on stepping into the shoes of a director, Mohanlal also revealed that his debut directorial Barroz will fall in the genre of children's fantasy.

Star Cast

Mohanlal has also divulged a few details regarding the star cast of the movie. Popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will be seen doing important roles in this much-awaited Malayalam movie. Paz Vega is a well-known actress and she has been a part of Hollywood movies like Rambo: The Last Blood, Acts Of Vengeance, etc. On the other hand, Rafael Amargo has done a good number of Spanish films.

More About Barroz

In the video, Mohanlal has also spoken a few words about the core backdrop of Barroz. He has mentioned that the film's story is set against the backdrop of Africa, Spain, Portugal and India. "Barroz is indeed about our shared heritage that we inherited from our ancestors," the actor has added. Take a look at the complete video to know more.