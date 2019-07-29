English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal Speaks About Baaroz; Makes Important Announcement Regarding Star Cast!

    By
    |

    Mohanlal, the magnificent actor, is all set to step into the shoes of a director and the huge announcement regarding the same had come up as a pleasant surprise to all his fans. His debut directorial has been titled 'Barroz' and it rightly will be one among the upcoming big projects of Malayalam cinema. Ever since the announcement regarding the film was made, the audiences have been longing to get more updates on the same. They also came up with various fan-made posters, which went viral from the word go. Now, Mohanlal himself has spoken a few words about Barroz and has revealed a few important details as well.

    Mohanlal Drops A Video

    This morning, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a video, in connection with Barroz. In this video, Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Barroz, the star cast, the core backdrop of the film and more.

    A Children's Fantasy Movie

    While expressing his happiness on stepping into the shoes of a director, Mohanlal also revealed that his debut directorial Barroz will fall in the genre of children's fantasy.

    Star Cast

    Mohanlal has also divulged a few details regarding the star cast of the movie. Popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will be seen doing important roles in this much-awaited Malayalam movie. Paz Vega is a well-known actress and she has been a part of Hollywood movies like Rambo: The Last Blood, Acts Of Vengeance, etc. On the other hand, Rafael Amargo has done a good number of Spanish films.

    More About Barroz

    In the video, Mohanlal has also spoken a few words about the core backdrop of Barroz. He has mentioned that the film's story is set against the backdrop of Africa, Spain, Portugal and India. "Barroz is indeed about our shared heritage that we inherited from our ancestors," the actor has added. Take a look at the complete video to know more.

    More MOHANLAL News

    Read more about: mohanlal barroz
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue