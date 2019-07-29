Mohanlal Speaks About Barroz; Makes Important Announcement Regarding Star Cast!
Mohanlal, the magnificent actor, is all set to step into the shoes of a director and the huge announcement regarding the same had come up as a pleasant surprise to all his fans. His debut directorial has been titled 'Barroz' and it rightly will be one among the upcoming big projects of Malayalam cinema. Ever since the announcement regarding the film was made, the audiences have been longing to get more updates on the same. They also came up with various fan-made posters, which went viral from the word go. Now, Mohanlal himself has spoken a few words about Barroz and has revealed a few important details as well.
Mohanlal Drops A Video
This morning, Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to send out a video, in connection with Barroz. In this video, Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Barroz, the star cast, the core backdrop of the film and more.
A Children's Fantasy Movie
While expressing his happiness on stepping into the shoes of a director, Mohanlal also revealed that his debut directorial Barroz will fall in the genre of children's fantasy.
Star Cast
Mohanlal has also divulged a few details regarding the star cast of the movie. Popular Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will be seen doing important roles in this much-awaited Malayalam movie. Paz Vega is a well-known actress and she has been a part of Hollywood movies like Rambo: The Last Blood, Acts Of Vengeance, etc. On the other hand, Rafael Amargo has done a good number of Spanish films.
More About Barroz
In the video, Mohanlal has also spoken a few words about the core backdrop of Barroz. He has mentioned that the film's story is set against the backdrop of Africa, Spain, Portugal and India. "Barroz is indeed about our shared heritage that we inherited from our ancestors," the actor has added. Take a look at the complete video to know more.