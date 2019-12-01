It's Official! Mohanlal-Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikad Project To Start Rolling Soon

Mohanlal-Sreenivasan-Sathyan Anthikad, one of the most celebrated actor-writer-director trio of Malayalam cinema is all set to join hands. In a recent interview given to the popular film magazine Nana, director Sathyan Anthikad confirmed that his Mohanlal project which is scripted by Sreenivasan is on cards. The movie will mark the comeback of the actor-writer-director trio, after a long gap of 30 years.

The project will go on floors after the Sathyan Anthikad completes his much-awaited upcoming Mammootty project. The Mohanlal starrer will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinema. The team is yet to finalise the female lead, rest of the star cast, and technical crew, of the project.

If the reports are to be true, the untitled project which is scripted by Sreenivasan is a political satire movie. Mohanlal-Sreeni-Sathyan trio's last outing, the 1989-released blockbuster Varavelppu, was also a satirical film. The trio has produced some highly popular films together, including Nadodikkattu, Pattanapravesham, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhi Nagar Second Street, etc.

Sathyan Anthikad is currently busy with the pre-production of his highly anticipated upcoming project, for which he is teaming up with Mammootty. The senior filmmaker is joining hands with the megastar after a long gap of 22 years for the project, which is scripted by Dr. Iqbal Kuttippuram. The untitled flick, which is said to be a family entertainer, will start rolling in April 2020.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, is all set to release his upcoming family entertainer Big Brother, which is directed by Siddique, in January 2020. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the ambitious project of the complete actor, which is directed by his best buddy Priyadarshan, has been slated to be released in March 2020. The movie, which is based on the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV, is said to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema.