Mohanlal Starrer Ittymaani Made In China Updates: The Shoot To Commence By March-end?

It was in October 2018 that Mohanlal came up with an exciting announcement regarding one of his upcoming movies, which is titled Ittymaani Made In China. The film, which will be directed by debut filmmakers Jibi and Joju will be produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas and the movie is rightly one of the much-awaited movies of the actor this year.

Now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the shoot of the film. If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film will commence in Singapore by the month-end. According to the reports, the film will have a five-day long schedule in Singapore.

The reports also suggest that the filming in Thrissur will commence by April-end. Ernakulam is also said to be another important location of the movie. Reportedly, Honey Rose will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this movie. Hareesh Kanaaran, Dharamajan Bolghatty, Radhika Sarathkumar, etc., are also reportedly a part of the star cast.

Ittymaani Made In China has its script penned by the directors themselves. Mohanlal had also revealed that he would be using the Thrissur Dialect in this movie. Earlier, Mohanlal had used the Thrissur dialect in the film Thoovanathumbikal, which released in 1987. The movie enjoys a cult fan following.