Lucifer Censor Verdict Out, Will The Mohanlal Starrer Hit Screens As Planned?

The much-loved Mohanlal is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after names in the Malayalam film industry today. Fondly referred to as 'Lalettan', the veteran enjoys an enviable fan following owing to his dashing looks, impressive personality and incredible range as an actor. Over the years, he has also starred in several critically-acclaimed movies and this has helped him prove that he is a 'Complete Actor'. At present, he is awaiting the release of Lucifer, which is one of the biggest releases of 2019. Now, here is some awesome news for the star's fans.

In an exciting development, Lucifer has completed censor formalities with a clean 'U' certificate and no cuts. This means that it will hit screens as planned on March 28, 2019. Its final runtime is 2 Hours and 48 Minutes.

In case you did not know, Lucifer marks actor Prithviraj's debut as director and is a multi-starrer. Besides Mohanlal, it also has Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas in the lead. Actors Indrajith, Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi and Saikumar too are a part of the cast.

The buzz is that Lucifer has the potential to emerge as one of the biggest hits in recent times.

So, are you looking forward to Lucifer? Tell us in the space below.

