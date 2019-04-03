English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Has Overtaken Ajith's Viswasam; Enters The Top 5 List!

    By
    |

    Lucifer has already started off its tryst with box office records. The Mohanlal starrer is racing ahead and is sure to pocket many more records in the days to come. Mohanlal-Prithviraj team's Lucifer enjoyed a phenomenal first weekend, not just in Kerala, but in other release centres as well. Unofficial reports came in that the film became the fastest entrant to the 50-Crore club. Now, some of the reports claim that the film's opening weekend was so good that, it now ranks among the best openers among the Indian films released in this year so far. Read on to know more about this.

    Worldwide Release

    Lucifer had made a worldwide release on the very same week of its release in Kerala. The movie received a stellar opening at the UAE/GCC regions. The Mohanlal starrer also released in US, UK and other prominent regions.

    First Weekend Collections From Overseas

    According to the reports, Lucifer fetched fabulous collections from the overseas centres on its opening weekend itself. If reports are to be believed, the film minted around Rs 28 crore from the overseas regions.

    Overtakes Ajith's Viswasam

    Interestingly, with such staggering collections on its first weekend, Mohanlal's Lucifer has overtaken the first weekend collections of Thala Ajith's Viswasam in the overseas centres. Reportedly, Viswasam had fetched around Rs 21.78 crore on its opening weekend from the overseas centres.

    In The Top 5 List

    More importantly, Mohanlal starrer Lucifer has found a place in the list of the top 5 openers in the overseas centres among the Indian movies released in this year so far. Lucifer is placed at the third spot in the list.

    Petta At The Top Spot

    It is Rajinikanth's Petta that is topping the big list. The film reportedly fetched around Rs 46.58 crore on its opening weekend from the overseas centres. Gully Boy is reportedly at the second spot in the list.

    (Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam)

    ALSO READ: Lucifer Box Office Collection (Day 6): Yet Another Great Day For The Film!

    Read more about: mohanlal lucifer ajith viswasam
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue