Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Pockets A Major Record; Gearing Up For A Gigantic Release!

A Global Release

Lucifer is rightly one of the highly-awaited South Indian movies of the year and it's gearing up to be one of the biggest Malayalam movie releases of the year. Reportedly, the film will be making a global release.

UK Release

Along with the UAE/GCC regions, Lucifer will be simultaneously release in the UK as well. According to the reports, Mohanlal starrer Lucifer will be releasing in the UK and other European countries on March 29, 2019.

Biggest Ever Release

Most recently, the makers of the film came up with the theatre charting of the Mohanlal starrer in the cinemas around UK and the Europe. According to the reports, the film will be the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie in the UK.

In Other Centres

The movie will be releasing in other centres across the globe as well. The theatres listing for the film in Kerala is being awaited. The movie is expected to release in a grand number of screens out here as well. Meanwhile, Lucifer will be releasing in the US as well on March 28, 2019.