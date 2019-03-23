Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Pockets A Major Record; Gearing Up For A Gigantic Release!
We are less than a week away from the release of the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Recently, the makers came up with the scintillating trailer of the movie, which has left the audiences hugely excited about the movie. The Malayalam movie audiences are waiting with bated breath for the grand entry of this Mohanlal starrer to the theatres. Meanwhile, Lucifer is already on a record-breaking spree and after the records that the trailer had fetched upon its arrival in the online circuits a couple of days ago, the movie has pocketed yet another major record. Read on to know more about this.
A Global Release
Lucifer is rightly one of the highly-awaited South Indian movies of the year and it's gearing up to be one of the biggest Malayalam movie releases of the year. Reportedly, the film will be making a global release.
UK Release
Along with the UAE/GCC regions, Lucifer will be simultaneously release in the UK as well. According to the reports, Mohanlal starrer Lucifer will be releasing in the UK and other European countries on March 29, 2019.
Biggest Ever Release
Most recently, the makers of the film came up with the theatre charting of the Mohanlal starrer in the cinemas around UK and the Europe. According to the reports, the film will be the biggest ever release for a Malayalam movie in the UK.
In Other Centres
The movie will be releasing in other centres across the globe as well. The theatres listing for the film in Kerala is being awaited. The movie is expected to release in a grand number of screens out here as well. Meanwhile, Lucifer will be releasing in the US as well on March 28, 2019.