Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Starts Amazing Outing At The Award Circuits!

Mazhavil Entertainment Awards

It was at the recently held Mazhavila Entertainment Awards 2019 that Lucifer won some of the big awards. According to the reports, the awards were given considering Malayalam movies that were released in 2018 and 2019 so far.

Prithviraj Wins The Big Award

Prithviraj, who made a sensational directorial debut with Lucifer, went on to win one of the big awards of the night. He was adjudged the Best Director for his amazing work in Lucifer.

For The Action Sequences

Lucifer's action sequences did turn out to be a huge craze among the masses. Lucifer won yet another major award as Stunt Silva went on to win the Mazhavil Entertainment Award for the Best Action Director.

Other Awards

Tovino Thomas had an impressive 2018 and he enjoyed a good start to 2019 as well. If reports are to be believed, the young actor was adjudged the Best Actor for his performances in the films of 2018. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi went on to win the Best Actress title.