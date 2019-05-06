English
    Mohanlal Starrer Lucifer Starts Amazing Outing At The Award Circuits!

    By Manu
    Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role has been conquering records after the other. It has emerged as the top-grossing Malayalam movie in many of the regions. The Prithviraj directorial has left the fans and Malayalam movie audiences amazed by all means. The film still continues its blockbuster run in the theatres. The film is just not about the box office success, but it has received a thumbs up from the critics too. Interestingly, after conquering the theatres, the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj has started off its amazing outing in the award circuits also. Read on to know further details regarding this.

    Mazhavil Entertainment Awards

    It was at the recently held Mazhavila Entertainment Awards 2019 that Lucifer won some of the big awards. According to the reports, the awards were given considering Malayalam movies that were released in 2018 and 2019 so far.

    Prithviraj Wins The Big Award

    Prithviraj, who made a sensational directorial debut with Lucifer, went on to win one of the big awards of the night. He was adjudged the Best Director for his amazing work in Lucifer.

    For The Action Sequences

    Lucifer's action sequences did turn out to be a huge craze among the masses. Lucifer won yet another major award as Stunt Silva went on to win the Mazhavil Entertainment Award for the Best Action Director.

    Other Awards

    Tovino Thomas had an impressive 2018 and he enjoyed a good start to 2019 as well. If reports are to be believed, the young actor was adjudged the Best Actor for his performances in the films of 2018. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi went on to win the Best Actress title.

    Read more about: lucifer mohanlal prithviraj
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
