Mohanlal Starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's Set Hosts Some Special Celebrations!
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is a big film in the making. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film features a huge star cast and also has the presence of some of the top technicians of the Indian film industry. The shoot of the location is currently progressing in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, the shootong location of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham turned a stage for some special celebrations and the reasons for the celebrations were many. The team members gathered together and celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Some of the pictures of the celebrations have been sent out through the official Facebook page of the movie. Read on to know more about the same here..
Mohanlal Honoures With Padma Bhushan
Mohanlal has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award and the news regarding the same had come in on January 25, 2018. The team members of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham gathered together to celebrate this big achievement of the much loved actor.
Prabhu's Wedding Anniversary
Along with this, Prabhu's wedding anniversary was celebrated on the special day. Prabhu and his wife were present for the celebrations and they also joined the cake cutting ceremony. Prabhu will be seen essaying an important role in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.
Aashirvad Cinema's 19th Anniversary
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. It has been 19 years since the banner's first film had hit the theatres. It was on January 26, 2000 that the banner's debut venture Narasimham had celebrated. Aashirvad Cinemas 19th anniversary was also celebrated during the occasion.
Cast & Crew Members
The cake cutting ceremony was attended by Mohanlal, Prabhu, Priyadarshan, Antony Perumbavoor, Arjun and other crew members of the movie. A video of the celebrations has been sent out through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal and the movie.