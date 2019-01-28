Mohanlal Starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham's Set Hosts Some Special Celebrations!

Mohanlal Honoures With Padma Bhushan

Mohanlal has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award and the news regarding the same had come in on January 25, 2018. The team members of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham gathered together to celebrate this big achievement of the much loved actor.

Prabhu's Wedding Anniversary

Along with this, Prabhu's wedding anniversary was celebrated on the special day. Prabhu and his wife were present for the celebrations and they also joined the cake cutting ceremony. Prabhu will be seen essaying an important role in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Aashirvad Cinema's 19th Anniversary

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is being produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. It has been 19 years since the banner's first film had hit the theatres. It was on January 26, 2000 that the banner's debut venture Narasimham had celebrated. Aashirvad Cinemas 19th anniversary was also celebrated during the occasion.

Cast & Crew Members

The cake cutting ceremony was attended by Mohanlal, Prabhu, Priyadarshan, Antony Perumbavoor, Arjun and other crew members of the movie. A video of the celebrations has been sent out through the official Facebook page of Mohanlal and the movie.