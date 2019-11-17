Mohanlal’s Throwback Picture With Priyadarshan Is The Best Thing On Internet Today!

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, the actor-director duo has always set major friendship goals for the younger generations with their unique bond. The duo's friendship has always been equally celebrated as their films by their diehard fans. Recently, Mohanlal treated the fans with his unseen throwback picture with Priyadarshan, which was posted along with a heartwarming caption.

The complete actor has fondly remembered his precious moments with Priyadarshan, from dreaming about cinema together, celebrating the first victories, and being there for each other through thick and thin, in his special post. Mohanlal has also remarked that most of his memorable characters were born from his deep friendship with Priyadarshan and expressed his happiness on teaming up with him once again for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Priyadarshan, on the other hand, is totally overwhelmed with Mohanlal's emotional post and shared it on his official Facebook page. As expected, both the fans of Mohanlal-Priyadarshan duo and film fanatics are going gaga over the throwback picture, which has already taken the social media by storm.

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's friendship developed during their college days. The duo teamed up for the first time for Mohanlal's debut acting project Thiranottam, in which Priyadarshan worked as an assistant director. Later, Mohanlal went on to pursue his acting career, while Priyadarshan concentrated on filmmaking. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the 1984 movie Poochakkoru Mukkuthi, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Together, the duo produced some of the most memorable films of Malayalam movie industry, including Kalapani, Thalavattam, Vandanam, Chithram, Kilukkam, etc. Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are currently working together for their ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is based on the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The movie, which is touted to be the most expensive project ever made in Malayalam, is slated to hit the theatres on 19 March, 2020.