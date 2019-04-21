Mohanlal To Make His Debut As A Director With A Big Budget 3D Movie!

Mohanlal has come up with a special announcement, which is sure to leave the entire Malayalam film audiences thrilled. The much-loved actor is all set to turn a director soon and the announcement regarding this project has been made.

The official announcement regarding Mohanlal's debut directorial venture has been made through the actor's blog. Reportedly, the debut directorial venture of Mohanlal will be a big budget 3D movie and the film has been titled as Barroz.

According to the reports, the story of the film will be penned by Jijo, who directed India's first 3D film My Dear Kuttichathan. According to the reports, Barroz is a person who has been the safe custodian of Gama's treasures since the past 400 years. He will be handing over the treasure only to the right successor and the story narrates the relation between Barroz and a kid who comes to meet him.

Reportedly, the film will be majorly shot in Goa and the location has been finalised. At the same time, the team is yet to finalise the child actor who would be doing one of the prominent roles in the movie.

Well, the audiences are very happy upon hearing the big announcement of the film.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal here..