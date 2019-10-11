Mohanlal To Mammootty: Mollywood Flocks To Make Movies On Murder Accused Jolly

While the alleged serial murder case in Kerala's Koodathayi has not yet been resolved, filmmakers have already started working on turning the case into an on-screen crime drama. While the Kerala police are still in the process of untying the mystery behind the death of six people belonging to the same family, events are taking unexpected twists almost every day. A bunch of Malayali filmmakers have announced films based on the Koodathayi murder case and the life of the prime suspect, Jolly Amma Joseph.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor has announced that he will be producing an adaptation of the murder case with Mohanlal playing the lead role. Reports also suggest that Mohanlal will be essaying the role of an investigation officer in this film. It is being said that the shooting will begin in February next year.

As soon as Antony's announcement came, actor Dini Daniel, took to Facebook and said that Ronex Philip has already started directing a film based on the infamous murder case. She stated that she will be playing the role of Jolly in the film, under the name Dolly. Dini also revealed a first look poster of the upcoming film. Dini's film is titled Koodathayi and is reportedly being produced by Alex Jacob. Vijeesh Thundathil is penning the screenplay for the film.

Some reports claim that Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph is also trying to rewrite the script of a movie, which already has Mohanlal playing the hero. The director is keen to adapt the story of the Jolly murder case instead of the script that they were already working on.

According to Onmanorama, aspiring filmmaker Arun T Mohan, is also looking for possibilities to adapt the Koodathayi murder case on screen. However, he has his reservations as already a slew of films have been announced, centred around the same plot.

Meanwhile, the fifth part of Mammootty's CBI crime series will be released soon. Reports suggest that the plot of the film will be similar to Koodathayi murder case. In the movie, Mammootty will be playing the role of a retired CBI official.

It has not even been a week since the Kerala cops re-opened the serial murder, and Mollywood filmmakers are flocking to adapt the crime for their on-screen drama. However, it is still not sure how many of the projects will actually kick-off.