Mohanlal To Perform Live At Big Brother Audio Launch!

As we all know, Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is extremely fond of music. Mohanlal is undoubtedly the best in the industry when it comes to lipsyncing the songs on screen. The senior actor also loves playback singing and has lent voice for several popular chartbusters in the past.

Interestingly, Mohanlal is now all set to perform live on stage once again, after a short gap. Recently, the complete actor confirmed that he is joining hands with music director Deepak Dev for a live performance. Mohanlal-Deepak Dev duo will perform together at the audio launch of the actor's much-awaited upcoming project, Big Brother.

Mohanlal revealed the surprise through his social media pages, by sharing an exclusive video from the rehearsals. In the video, the complete actor revealed that the Big Brother audio launch will be held at Darbar Hall, Kochi at 6.30 PM today (December 26, 2019).

The actor was seen with his injured hand in the video, which has been going viral on social media. Mohanlal also conveyed his Christmas and New Year wishes to his fans and wellwishers through the video. As per the reports, Mohanlal has lent voice for a melodious number, which is composed by Deepak Dev, in Big Brother.

Mohanlal is essaying the central character Sachidanandan in Big Brother, which is written and directed by the senior filmmaker Siddique. The movie, which is an action thriller narrated in the backdrop of a family subject, is made with a whopping budget of about 30 Crores.

Arbaaz Khan, the popular Bollywood actor-director makes his Malayalam debut, as the lead antagonist of Big Brother. Anoop Menon, the actor-writer and young talent Sarjano Khalid essay the other pivotal roles. Big Brother, which is jointly produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, Shaman International, and Carnival Movie Network, will hit the theatres in January 2020.

