Mohanlal Undergoes Surgery In Dubai!

Mohanlal the complete actor of Malayalam cinema recently underwent surgery in Dubai. The actor himself revealed the news through his official social media pages after the successful surgery. Reportedly, Mohanlal had suffered an in his right hand a few days back and needed immediate medical attention.

The actor has recently posted a picture of himself along with Dr. Bhuvaneshwar Machani, the surgeon of Burjeel Hospital For Advanced Surgery, Dubai. Mohanlal also thanked the surgeon for taking care of his hand with his expertise, through his social media post. According to the close sources, Mohanlal is totally fine and is in the path of recovery.

The fans and well-wishers of Mohanlal wished the actor a speedy recovery and great health by commenting on his post. Even though the complete actor was spotted with a bandage in his right hand at various events recently, the news regarding his injury and the surgery were kept under the wraps.