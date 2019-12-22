Mohanlal Undergoes Surgery In Dubai!

Mohanlal the complete actor of Malayalam cinema recently underwent surgery in Dubai. The Big Brother star revealed the news himself through his official social media pages after the surgery was completed successfully. Reportedly, Mohanlal had suffered an injury in his right hand a few days back and needed immediate medical attention.

The actor has recently posted a picture of himself along with Dr. Bhuvaneshwar Machani, the surgeon of Burjeel Hospital For Advanced Surgery, Dubai. Mohanlal also thanked the surgeon for taking care of his hand with his expertise, through his social media post. According to the close sources, Mohanlal is totally fine and is in the path of recovery.

The fans and well-wishers wished the complete actor a speedy recovery and great health by commenting on his post. Even though Mohanlal was spotted with a bandage in his right hand at various events recently, the news regarding his injury and the surgery were kept under the wraps.

Mohanlal was last seen in the comedy entertainer Ittimany: Made In China, which went on to become an average grosser at the box office. The complete actor will be next seen in the upcoming action-family drama Big Brother, which marks his third collaboration with the senior filmmaker Siddique. Big Brother is expected to hit the theatres in January 2020, as the actor's first release for the year.

Another highly anticipated upcoming project of Mohanlal is Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the upcoming historical drama which is directed by senior filmmaker Priyadarshan. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is said to be the most expensive project ever made in the history of Malayalam cinema, is slated to hit the theatres in March 2020.

Along with Mohanlal, several popular actors from the Malayalam, Bollywood and Tamil cinema, including Suneil Shetty, Prabhu, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini Maniratnam, Manju Warrier, Nedumudi Venu, director Fazil, Madhu, KPAC Lalitha, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie. Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthi Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan will make cameo appearances in the movie.