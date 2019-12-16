Mohanlal Was The Only Choice For Big Brother, Says Siddique

Mohanlal is joining hands with senior filmmaker Siddique once again, for the upcoming project Big Brother. In a recent interview, Siddique revealed some interesting details about the complete actor's character in the movie. According to the director, Mohanlal was the only choice for the lead character in Big Brother.

Sachidanandan, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie, is a saviour for everyone in his life. Siddique revealed that Big Brother is an out-and-out action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story. The filmmaker believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's stardom and caliber can pull off the character Sachidanandan.

Siddique also stated that Big Brother is the first action-oriented film in his career. Even though his earlier films like Vietnam Colony and Baskar The Rascal had action sequences, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is the first out-and-out action thriller of his career. Big Brother is made with a massive budget of 32 Crores.

Big Brother, which is scripted by director Siddique himself, features actor-writer Anoop Menon and young talent Sarjano Khalid play the roles of his younger brothers. Arbaaz Khan, the Bollywood actor-director is making his Malayalam debut with the Mohanlal starrer. Arbaaz is appearing as the main antagonist Vedantham IPS, in the movie.

Newcomers Mirna Menon appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Mirna's role in the movie was originally written for Regina Cassandra, but the actor backed out of the project due to her busy schedule. Newcomer Shilpa Ajayan, Satna Titus, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod Jose, Tini Tom, Janardhanan, Dinesh Panikkar and others essay supporting roles in Big Brother.

Jithu Damodar is the director of photography. Deepak Dev composes music. Big Brother, which is produced by S Talkies, Vyshakha Cynyma, and Shaman International, will hit theatres by the last week of January 2020.