    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mohanlal Was The Only Choice For Big Brother, Says Siddique

      By
      |

      Mohanlal is joining hands with senior filmmaker Siddique once again, for the upcoming project Big Brother. In a recent interview, Siddique revealed some interesting details about the complete actor's character in the movie. According to the director, Mohanlal was the only choice for the lead character in Big Brother.

      Sachidanandan, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie, is a saviour for everyone in his life. Siddique revealed that Big Brother is an out-and-out action thriller that is narrated in the backdrop of a family story. The filmmaker believes that only an actor of Mohanlal's stardom and caliber can pull off the character Sachidanandan.

      Siddique also stated that Big Brother is the first action-oriented film in his career. Even though his earlier films like Vietnam Colony and Baskar The Rascal had action sequences, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer is the first out-and-out action thriller of his career. Big Brother is made with a massive budget of 32 Crores.

      Mohanlals Character In Big Brother Revealed | Siddique Opens Up About Mohanlal Starrer Big Brother

      Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 23:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue