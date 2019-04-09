English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mohanlal Wins Yet Another Major Award For Odiyan; Deets Inside

    By Manu
    |

    Mohanlal is indeed the man of the moment with his most recent release Lucifer turning out to be one among the top money spinners of Mollywood. His previous film to grace the big screens was Odiyan, which despite getting some initial criticisms, went on to gain the acceptance of the family audiences later on. Mohanlal's portrayal of Odiyan Manikyan was appreciated by the audiences and the hard work that he had put in for the perfection and completeness of the character was lauded. He has already won a couple of awards for his performance in Odiyan and now, yet another achievement has come on his way for his performance in Odiyan.

    Best Actor At Kerala Film Critics Award

    The results of Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018 are out and none other than Mohanlal has won the coveted title for the Best Actor for his spellbinding performance as Manikyan in the film Odiyan, released in 2018.

    The Previous Win

    Mohanlal has won the Best Actor title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards many a times. Previously, he had won the title in the year 2016, for his portrayal of the character named Jayaraman in the blockbuster movie Oppam.

    The Other Winners

    The Best Actress title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards is shared by Nimisha Sajayan (Oru Kuprasidha Payyan) and Anusree (Aanakallan, Aadhi). Joju George has been adjudged as the second Best Actor and Ineya won the Second Best Actress Awards.

    Best Director And Film

    Veteran film-maker Shaji N Karun has won the Best Director title for the film Olu, which is a well-appreciated film. Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, the Tovino Thomas starrer, directed by film-maker Madhupal has won the award for the Best Film at Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018.

    ALSO READ: Before Lucifer: The Best Mass Characters Played By Mohanlal!

    Read more about: mohanlal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue