Mohanlal Wins Yet Another Major Award For Odiyan; Deets Inside
Mohanlal is indeed the man of the moment with his most recent release Lucifer turning out to be one among the top money spinners of Mollywood. His previous film to grace the big screens was Odiyan, which despite getting some initial criticisms, went on to gain the acceptance of the family audiences later on. Mohanlal's portrayal of Odiyan Manikyan was appreciated by the audiences and the hard work that he had put in for the perfection and completeness of the character was lauded. He has already won a couple of awards for his performance in Odiyan and now, yet another achievement has come on his way for his performance in Odiyan.
Best Actor At Kerala Film Critics Award
The results of Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018 are out and none other than Mohanlal has won the coveted title for the Best Actor for his spellbinding performance as Manikyan in the film Odiyan, released in 2018.
The Previous Win
Mohanlal has won the Best Actor title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards many a times. Previously, he had won the title in the year 2016, for his portrayal of the character named Jayaraman in the blockbuster movie Oppam.
The Other Winners
The Best Actress title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards is shared by Nimisha Sajayan (Oru Kuprasidha Payyan) and Anusree (Aanakallan, Aadhi). Joju George has been adjudged as the second Best Actor and Ineya won the Second Best Actress Awards.
Best Director And Film
Veteran film-maker Shaji N Karun has won the Best Director title for the film Olu, which is a well-appreciated film. Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, the Tovino Thomas starrer, directed by film-maker Madhupal has won the award for the Best Film at Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018.
ALSO READ: Before Lucifer: The Best Mass Characters Played By Mohanlal!