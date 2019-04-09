Mohanlal Wins Yet Another Major Award For Odiyan; Deets Inside

Best Actor At Kerala Film Critics Award

The results of Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018 are out and none other than Mohanlal has won the coveted title for the Best Actor for his spellbinding performance as Manikyan in the film Odiyan, released in 2018.

The Previous Win

Mohanlal has won the Best Actor title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards many a times. Previously, he had won the title in the year 2016, for his portrayal of the character named Jayaraman in the blockbuster movie Oppam.

The Other Winners

The Best Actress title at the Kerala Film Critics Awards is shared by Nimisha Sajayan (Oru Kuprasidha Payyan) and Anusree (Aanakallan, Aadhi). Joju George has been adjudged as the second Best Actor and Ineya won the Second Best Actress Awards.

Best Director And Film

Veteran film-maker Shaji N Karun has won the Best Director title for the film Olu, which is a well-appreciated film. Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, the Tovino Thomas starrer, directed by film-maker Madhupal has won the award for the Best Film at Kerala Film Critics Awards 2018.