Mohanlal's Wishes To Mammootty And Team Mamangam Is The Best Thing On Internet Today!

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the megastar and complete actor of Malayalam cinema have always set a great example with their strong offscreen bond. Despite being rivals on the silver screen, the 'Big M's of Malayalam cinema share a great friendship in real life. The constant fights between their respective fans have never affected Mohanlal and Mammootty's personal bond.

Recently, Mohanlal wished Mammootty and team Mamangam good luck through his social media pages, to the much-excitement of the fans. The complete actor shared a stunning poster of Mamangam in his official pages, along with a wonderful note. Mohanlal wished the Mammootty starrer to become the real festival to the Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal's post came out as a huge surprise to audiences and has already taken the social media by storm. Mammootty replied to Mohanlal's wishes by sharing his post on his official page, with a Thank You note. The other cast and crew members of Mamangam, including young actor Unni Mukundan, thanked the complete actor for his loving gesture.

Mamangam, which is said to be the costliest project of Mammootty's acting career, revolves around the Mamangam festival which happened at the banks of Bharathapuzha in Thirunavaya, Malabar. The megastar is playing the role of a defeated Chaaver (suicide attacker) in the movie, which features him in four different get-ups.

Unni Mukundan appears in the role of Chandroth Panicker in the movie, which features child artist Achuthan in a key role. Hindi actress Prachi Tehlan, Anu Sithara, and Kaniha appear as the female leads in the movie. Mamangam is directed by M Padmakumar and produced by Venu Kunnappilly for Kavya Films.

The adapted screenplay and dialogues are penned by popular actor-writer Shankar Ramakrishnan. The original screenplay is written by Sajeev Pillai. Mamangam which is simultaneously being released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, will hit the theatres on December 12, Thursday.