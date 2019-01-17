Mollywood Celebrities & The 10 Year Challenge: Unni Mukundan, Bhavana & Others Join The Challenge!

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan, the much loved young actor of Malayalam cinema took part in the challenge. Along with his present picture, he posted photo of his which was taken when he had worked as a customer care executive.

Ahaana Krishna

Ahaana Krishna, the young actress who made her entry to the film industry playing the role of the leading lady in the movie Njan Steve Lopez, too took part in the #10YearChallenge.

Bhavana

Popular Malayalam actress Bhavana is yet another celebrity who became a part of the challenge and she posted a collage of photos from 2009 and 2019.

Arya

Popular anchor and actress Arya Badai is yet another celebrity who has taken part in the challenge. At the same time, the actress has mentioned that the old photo was from the year 2010 but she assured that she looked almost the same in 2009 as well.

Srindaa

Srindaa, the actress who has impressed one and all with her performance oriented roles, posted a photo that when she was 22-yers-old along with her present photo.

Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan, who made an entry to the film industry with the powerful performance in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam posted a collage of photos. One picture was seemingly taken from her school days whereas the present picture has her in the getup from the film June, in which she plays a school going kid.

View this post on Instagram 💪 A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese) on Jan 16, 2019 at 8:56am PST

Aju Varghese

Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who is an active presence on social media, didn't shy away from taking part in this challenge and came up with a past and present collage.