Mollywood Celebrities & The 10 Year Challenge: Unni Mukundan, Bhavana & Others Join The Challenge!
Mollywood celebrities have never shied away from taking part in the interesting challenges that make their way through social media. Now, what's ruling the social media is the 10 Year Challenge, which would reveal how we looked 10 years ago and how we look right now. The hash tag is trending on social media and the celebrities too are taking part in it. Meanwhile, many of the popular Malayalam actors too have taken part in this challenge revealing how they had looked 10 years ago. Here we go through some of the popular Mollywood celebrities who took up the #10YearChallenge!. Read on to know more about the same.
Unni Mukundan
Unni Mukundan, the much loved young actor of Malayalam cinema took part in the challenge. Along with his present picture, he posted photo of his which was taken when he had worked as a customer care executive.
Ahaana Krishna
Ahaana Krishna, the young actress who made her entry to the film industry playing the role of the leading lady in the movie Njan Steve Lopez, too took part in the #10YearChallenge.
Bhavana
Popular Malayalam actress Bhavana is yet another celebrity who became a part of the challenge and she posted a collage of photos from 2009 and 2019.
Arya
Popular anchor and actress Arya Badai is yet another celebrity who has taken part in the challenge. At the same time, the actress has mentioned that the old photo was from the year 2010 but she assured that she looked almost the same in 2009 as well.
Srindaa
Srindaa, the actress who has impressed one and all with her performance oriented roles, posted a photo that when she was 22-yers-old along with her present photo.
Rajisha Vijayan
Rajisha Vijayan, who made an entry to the film industry with the powerful performance in Anuraga Karikkin Vellam posted a collage of photos. One picture was seemingly taken from her school days whereas the present picture has her in the getup from the film June, in which she plays a school going kid.
Aju Varghese
Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who is an active presence on social media, didn't shy away from taking part in this challenge and came up with a past and present collage.