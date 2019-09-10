English
    ‘Moothon' Is A Film I Shot With Complete Honesty: Nivin Pauly

    After 'Moothon' was selected to premiere at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, Nivin Pauly can't help but contain his excitement. During an interview, he stated that he has never worked this hard for any other movie save for Moothon. The 'Premam' actor mentioned that he was looking forward to seeing the audiences' reactions when the film hits the big screens.

    "It's an absolute honour to have my film Moothon premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. I must say it's a dream come true moment," Nivin said in a statement while interacting with the media on Tuesday.

    Along with the main cast and crew, he is currently in Canada to attend the film's screening.

    "I always wanted to take my films to a wider audience and this is big. Moothon is a film I shot with complete honesty. So much hard work and preparations went into the making of this film. I must appreciate the efforts of Geetu Mohandas, who is the director of Moothon and the production team that includes Anurag Kashyap and of course the technical team lead by the phenomenal Rajeev Ravi. This is a movie that will surely excite the audience when its releases worldwide. And yes, I am looking forward to the premiere show."

    The film, which is helmed by Geetu Mohandas, will have a special screening at the Presentations section of the Toronto Film Festival. Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has produced and co-written the film alongside Mohandas.

    The film revolves around a boy who sets out to an island in order to find his lost brother. Nivin Pauly, who looks ominous with a scar on his forehead in the film, has already made the audience curious.

    The actor, who carries a boy-next-door-look in the film, is already a major hit with the Malayalam audience.

    Moothon will be the second Malayalam film to make it to the world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
