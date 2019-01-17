English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Moothon: Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Surya, Karan Johar & Anurag Kahsyap Launch The Fabulous Teaser!

    By
    |

    Moothon is one among the Malayalam movies for which all the audiences are eagerly waiting for. The Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by Geethu Mohandas promises to be something really special. Now, the much awaited teaser of Moothon has come out in the online circuits, which is sure to further increase the expectations bestowed on this movie.

    Moothon: Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Surya, Karan Johar & Anurag Kahsyap Launch The Teaser!

    Importantly, Moothon teaser has been launched by some of the big names of the Indian cinema. Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Suriya, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap came together to launch the teaser of the movie through their respective Facebook pages. All the celebrities have conveyed their best wishes to the entire team of Moothon.

    The teaser of Moothon is indeed  fabulous one and it promises starts off on an intense note with a narration by Nivin Pauly. Later, we get to see a glimpse of Nivin Pauly's character in the movie. Well, the teaser assures a power-packed performance from Nivin Pauly and the movie is also sure to something really very special.

    Watch Moothon Teaser Here..

    Going by the reports, Moothon will be released in both Malayalam and Hindi. Anurag Kashyap is also a part of this project as the dialogue writer. Apart from Nivin Pauly, Moothon also features actors like Shobhitha Dhulipala, Dileesh Pothen, Roshan Mathew etc., in important roles. The major posrtions of the film were shot in Lakshadweep and Mumbai. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie is being awaited.

    Read more about: moothon nivin pauly
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue