Moothon: Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Surya, Karan Johar & Anurag Kahsyap Launch The Fabulous Teaser!

Moothon is one among the Malayalam movies for which all the audiences are eagerly waiting for. The Nivin Pauly starrer, directed by Geethu Mohandas promises to be something really special. Now, the much awaited teaser of Moothon has come out in the online circuits, which is sure to further increase the expectations bestowed on this movie.

Importantly, Moothon teaser has been launched by some of the big names of the Indian cinema. Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj, Suriya, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap came together to launch the teaser of the movie through their respective Facebook pages. All the celebrities have conveyed their best wishes to the entire team of Moothon.

The teaser of Moothon is indeed fabulous one and it promises starts off on an intense note with a narration by Nivin Pauly. Later, we get to see a glimpse of Nivin Pauly's character in the movie. Well, the teaser assures a power-packed performance from Nivin Pauly and the movie is also sure to something really very special.

Watch Moothon Teaser Here..

Going by the reports, Moothon will be released in both Malayalam and Hindi. Anurag Kashyap is also a part of this project as the dialogue writer. Apart from Nivin Pauly, Moothon also features actors like Shobhitha Dhulipala, Dileesh Pothen, Roshan Mathew etc., in important roles. The major posrtions of the film were shot in Lakshadweep and Mumbai. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie is being awaited.