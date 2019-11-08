Moothon Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About The Nivin Pauly Starrer!

Moothon is a movie, which has already gained a whole lot of appreciation in the festival circuits. The Geethu Mohandas directorial, featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, won rave reviews upon its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, MAMI 2019 etc. Malayalam movie buffs have been eager to catch this film in theatres and much to their happiness, the critically appreciated movie has now hit the marquee.

There are huge expectations for this film, which is the second directorial venture of Geethu Mohandas after Liar's Dice, which won a whole lot of awards. Reportedly, Moothon narrates the tale of a youngster who goes in search of his elder brother. Nivin Pauly will be seen playing a character named Akbar in this movie. The actor has already won praise for his spectacular performance in the movie. Moothon is the third film of Nivin Pauly to hit theatres this year. Previously, he was seen in Love Action Drama, which had hit theatres for Onam and emerged as a tremendous success at the box office.

Along with Nivin Pauly, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, Shobhith Dhulipala, Dileesh Pothen, Sujith Shankar, etc., in prominent roles. Rajeev Ravi has helmed the cinematography of the film. Anurag Kashyap, who is also one among the producers of the movie has penned the Hindi dialogues.

Twitter is sure to be filled with reviews about Moothon. Stay tuned to this space to know what audiences have to say about the film.