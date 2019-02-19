Most Desirable Men Of 2018: Tovino Thomas Jumps To The Top Spot!
2018 witnessed many celebrities from Mollywood reaching newer heights with their movies. The Malayalam film industry is blessed with an abundant pool of young talent, who enjoy huge popularity, not just in Kerala but places outside the state as well. Recently, Kochi times conducted an online poll to select the Most Desirable Men Of 2018 and the much-awaited results have been declared. Based on the votes of the audiences, Tovino Thomas, the young sensation of Mollywood, who had an impressive 2018, has been voted as the Most Desirable Man Of 2018. Read on to know more in detail about the same here.
Tovino Thomas – For The Second Time
Tovino Thomas had a fabulous 2018 with the actor continuing the good run at the box office with his movies. It is for the second time that Tovino Thomas is being voted as the Most Desirable Man of a particular year. Earlier, the actor had won the title of Most Desirable Man Of 2016.
Dulquer Salmaan & Fahadh Faasil
Fahadh Faasil, who also had a fabulous 2018, has been placed at the second spot in the Most Desirable Men Of 2018. Much loved actor Dulquer Salmaan has been placed at the third spot in the list, which has been published by Kochi Times.
Other Actors In The Top 5
Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly are the two other actors who have found places in the top 5 positions in the Most Desirable Men Of 2018. Prithviraj has been placed at the fourth spot whereas Nivin Pauly is at the fifth.
The Previous Year's Winner
It was Prithviraj Sukumaran who had won the poll last year and was adjudged as the Most Desirable Man of the year 2017.