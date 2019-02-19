Most Desirable Men Of 2018: Tovino Thomas Jumps To The Top Spot!

Tovino Thomas – For The Second Time

Tovino Thomas had a fabulous 2018 with the actor continuing the good run at the box office with his movies. It is for the second time that Tovino Thomas is being voted as the Most Desirable Man of a particular year. Earlier, the actor had won the title of Most Desirable Man Of 2016.

Dulquer Salmaan & Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil, who also had a fabulous 2018, has been placed at the second spot in the Most Desirable Men Of 2018. Much loved actor Dulquer Salmaan has been placed at the third spot in the list, which has been published by Kochi Times.

Other Actors In The Top 5

Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly are the two other actors who have found places in the top 5 positions in the Most Desirable Men Of 2018. Prithviraj has been placed at the fourth spot whereas Nivin Pauly is at the fifth.

The Previous Year's Winner

It was Prithviraj Sukumaran who had won the poll last year and was adjudged as the Most Desirable Man of the year 2017.