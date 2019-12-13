Most Viewed Malayalam Songs Of 2019: Uyiril Thodum, Moha Mundiri, And More!

Uyiril Thodum (Kumbalangi Nights)

'Uyiril Thodum' from Kumbalangi Nights is unarguably one of the best songs of the year. The song is composed by Sushin Shyam, penned by Anwar Ali, and sung by Sooraj Santhosh-Anne Amie duo. This beautiful melody has emerged as the most viewed Malayalam song on YouTube in 2019, with 29 Million views so far.

Moha Mundiri (Madhura Raja)

'Moha Mundiri' from Madhura Raja is one of the most popular dance numbers of the year. The song earned attention of audiences with the presence of the popular actress Sunny Leone. The fast number, which has crossed 22 Million views on YouTube is composed by Gopi Sundar, penned by BK Harinarayanan, and sung by Sitara Krishnakumar.

Parayuvaan (Ishq)

'Parayuvaan' from Ishq, which is one of the best romantic melodies of recent times, garnered the attention with Sid Sriram and Neha S Nair's soulful rendition. The song, which is composed by Jakes Bejoy and penned by Joe Paul, has crossed 17 Million views on YouTube so far.

Raftaara (Lucifer)

'Raftaara', the climax song of Mohanlal-Prithviraj duo's Lucifer is another highly-celebrated dance number of the year. This Hindi song is written by Tanishk Nabar and composed by Deepak Dev. Jyotsna has lent the voice for this chartbuster, which has already crossed 14 Million views on YouTube.

Aaradhike (Ambili)

'Aaradhike' from Ambili is my personal favourite from this list. This extremely soothing melody was highly appreciated for the soulful rendition by Sooraj Santhosh-Madhuvanti Narayanan duo and beautiful lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. The song, which is composed by Vishnu Vijay, has crossed 12 Million views on YouTube so far.