Most-Viewed Malayalam Teasers & Trailers Of 2019: Lucifer, Virus, Madhura Raja And More!

Lucifer Official Trailer

The official trailer of Lucifer, the biggest blockbuster of the year was released on March 20, 2019. The trailer of the Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie had taken social media by storm and has crossed 10 Million views on YouTube so far. Thus, Lucifer trailer has emerged as the most-viewed trailer of the Malayalam cinema in 2019.

Virus Official Trailer

Virus, the Aashiq Abu directed medical thriller is unarguably one of the finest Indian films of the year. The official trailer of the multi-starrer which was premiered on the April 26, 2019, is on the second place with about 5.5 Million views on YouTube so far.

Madhura Raja Official Trailer

The official trailer of Madhura Raja, the Mammootty-Vysakh movie was released on April 5, 2019. The trailer of the mass entertainer had gone viral on social media after its release. The trailer has crossed 5.1 Million views on YouTube so far and is in the third position.

Love Action Drama Official Trailer

Love Action Drama is the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer which is directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. The official trailer of the movie, which was premiered on August 24, 2019, is in the fourth position with 4.7 Million views on YouTube so far.

Ambili Official Teaser

The official teaser of Ambili, the Johnpaul George directorial which featured Soubin Shahir in the title role, was released on July 19, 2019. The highly interesting teaser which was much-loved by the audiences is in the fifth position, with 4.4 Million views on YouTube.

Mamangam Official Trailer

The official trailer of Mamangam, the Mammootty starring historical drama was premiered on November 2, 2019. The visually enthralling trailer, which was widely appreciated by the audiences is in the sixth position of this list, with 4.3 Million views on YouTube so far.

Kumbalangi Nights Official Trailer

The official trailer of Kumbalangi Nights, the acclaimed movie is in the fourth position of the list. The trailer, which was released on January 17, 2019, received lots of love from the audiences and has crossed 3.3 Million views on YouTube so far.

June Official Trailer

The official trailer of June, which featured Rajisha Vijayan in the title role was premiered on February 1, 2019. The trailer of the movie, which was both a critical and commercial success has crossed 3.2 Million views on YouTube so far and is in the 8th position.