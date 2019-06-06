English
    Namitha Pramod Won't Act In Films After Marriage? Malayalam Actress' Comments Gain Attention!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Namitha Pramod is one of the most popular Malayalam actresses of this generation. Interestingly, the actress' recent comments regarding working in films after marriage has garnered the attention of all.

    It was in a recent interview that she opened up regarding the same. She mentioned that after settling down in her family life post marriage, she won't be working in films. She added that a mother is the foundation of a family. The actress adds that she herself is one such person who gives more importance to family. She also put forward the fact that when we are in this field, there will be people to dress your hair and bring dresses for you. But it will be the family that will remain with you always.

    Namitha Pramod Wont Act In Films After Marriage? Malayalam Actress Comments Gain Attention!

    Interestingly, she also pointed out that she knows many actresses who are finding it hard to adjust with family life after marriage. The actress added that as far as she is considered, family is of more importance to her. She also affirmed that she doesn't feel that cinema is her life and the popularity and position that one enjoys will be there only for some time.

    On the work front, Namitha Pramod will be next seen in Professor Dinkan, starring Dileep in the lead role. She also plays the leading lady in the romantic comedy named Margam Kali, starring Bibin George in the lead role.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 16:53 [IST]
