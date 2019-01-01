 »   »   »  New Year 2019 Special: Malayalam Movie Posters Released On The Big Day!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Janta vs Gathbandhan in 2019: PM Narendra Modi
-
- Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away At The Age Of 81
- Buying Guide: Best Smartphones To Buy In January 2019
- India Vs Australia: Captaincy Calls "Ridiculous", Says Cummins
- Mahindra XUV 300 Electric SUV Confirmed For Indian Market — Launch Expected In 2020
- Banking Sector Improves As NPAs Recede For The First Time Since 2015
- Experience The Best Of Lucknow
- Virat & Anushka's Style Goals
The first day of the year is indeed a special occasion for one and all. The year 2019 has arrived in style and to make the day an even more special one, the Malayalam film industry has come up with some special surprises and gifts for the Malayalam film audiences. The makers of many of the upcoming Malayalam movies have come up with the brand new posters of their respective movies and these posters have made their presence felt on social media. Here we take you through some of the Malayalam movie posters that hit the online circuits today (January 1, 2019).
Vijay Superum Pournamiyum
The new poster of the upcoming movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyum has hit the online circuits. The special New Year 2019 poster features Asif Ali, Aishwarya Lekshmi and other main actors in it.
Pathinettam Padi
Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to reveal the first look poster of Pathinettam Padi. The poster features Mammootty and a host of youngsters in it.
Mikhael
Team Mikhael has also come up with a special poster on the New Year Day. After the series of character posters, the team has come up with a New Year special poster.
And The Oscar Goes To
The first look poster of Tovino Thomas's upcoming movie and the Oscar Goes To, directed by Salim Ahamed has also been released. The poster features Tovino Thomas and a foreign actress in it.
Allu Ramendran
The third poster of Kunchacko Boban's next movie Allu ramendran has also been revealed, The new poster of the movie has unveiled the characters played by Aparna Balamurali and Krishna Shankar in the movie.
Kumbalangi Nights
The much awaited poster of the upcoming movie Kumbalangi Nights, directed by Madhu C Narayanan is also out. The poster has unveiled the look of all the four lead actors of the movie.