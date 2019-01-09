Nine Trailer To Release In The Online Circuits Today At 11 AM!

Nine, featuring Prithviraj in the lead role is one among the Malayalam movies that will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February 2019. The movie, directed by Jenuse Mohammed is high on expectations and promises to be something really special.

Now, the trailer of Nine is on its way. Reportedly, the trailer of the film will be coming out at 11 AM on January 09, 2018. The announcement regarding the arrival of the trailer of Nine was made a few days ago and ever since then the audiences have been eagerly waiting for the trailer.

According to the reports, Nine will be hitting the theatres on February 08, 2018. Apart from Prithviraj, Nine also features Mamtha Mohandas, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prakash Raj etc., in the lead roles. Before the arrival of the trailer of the movie, the makers of the film had come up with character posters of the movie.

Nine is also the debut production venture of Prithviraj Productions. The much-awaited film also marks the big entry of Sony Pictures to the Malayalam film industry. Meanwhile, Nine trailer is all set to creat a big record as the trailer will be screened on 15 different channels at 9 PM. It is for the first time that such an event is happening.