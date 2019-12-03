    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Nivin Pauly And Aditi Balan’s ‘Padavettu’ Rolls On Floor From Today

      Nivin Pauly, who was last seen in the Crime Adventure 'Moothon' is all set to impress the audience with his next titled 'Padavettu'.

      The movie was officially launched on Tuesday by the entire crew. Starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead roles, 'Padavettu' is directed by debutante Liju Krishna, and produced by actor Sunny Wayne.

      Nivin Pauly

      The 'Aruvi' fame actress Aditi Balan has been roped in recently to pair opposite to Nivin Pauly. Edited by Shefeek Muhamed Ali, the movie will have Deepak D Menon handling cinematography.

      The 'Thaikkudam Bridge' composer Govind Vasantha is composing the music for the film. Govind Vasantha was recently applauded for his excellent work in the Tamil flick '96' which had Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha essaying the lead roles.

      Aditi took Instagram to share a picture and announce the launch of 'Padavettu'. She wrote, "' To new beginnings in a new place. 'Padavettu' directed by debutant Liju Krishna shooting starts today!! Need all your prayers and blessings as always!! Excited and thankful to be a part of this project along with some amazing talents!!!"

      Nivin Pauly

      'Padavettu' is Aditi Balan's official entry to the Mollywood.

      Nivin Pauly was recently seen in 'Love Action Drama' opposite to Nayanthara, and in the crime adventure 'Moothon' which gained huge response from both audience and the critics. The Geetu Mohandas directorial was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 13:46 [IST]
