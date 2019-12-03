Nivin Pauly And Aditi Balan’s ‘Padavettu’ To Go On Floors From Today

Nivin Pauly, who was last seen in the crime adventure 'Moothon' is all set to impress the audience with his next titled 'Padavettu'.

The movie was officially launched on Tuesday by the entire crew. Starring Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan in the lead roles, 'Padavettu' is directed by debutante Liju Krishna, and produced by actor Sunny Wayne.

'Aruvi' fame actress Aditi Balan has been roped in recently to pair opposite Nivin Pauly. Edited by Shefeek Muhamed Ali, the movie will have Deepak D Menon handling cinematography.

'Thaikkudam Bridge' composer Govind Vasantha is composing the music for the film. Govind Vasantha was recently applauded for his excellent work in the Tamil flick '96' which had Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha essaying the lead roles.

Aditi took to Instagram to share a picture and announced the launch of 'Padavettu'. She wrote, "To new beginnings in a new place. 'Padavettu' directed by debutant Liju Krishna shooting starts today!! Need all your prayers and blessings as always!! Excited and thankful to be a part of this project along with some amazing talents!!!"

'Padavettu' is Aditi Balan's official entry to Mollywood.

Nivin Pauly was recently seen in 'Love Action Drama' opposite Nayanthara, and in the crime adventure 'Moothon' which gained a huge response from both audiences and the critics. The Geetu Mohandas directorial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival recently.