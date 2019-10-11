Nivin Pauly Birthday Special: Here’s Why Moothon Is Expected To Be A Game Changer For The Actor!

A Break From His Comfort Zone

Reportedly, Nivin Pauly will portray a never-seen-before avatar in Moothon, which is said to be a crime drama. The actor, who is best known for his charming boy-next-door characters, is planning to take a break from his comfort zone and try something new with the Geetu Mohandas movie. Nivin Pauly attended a special acting workshop before he joined Moothon, and the actor is reportedly using Jeseri language from Lakshadweep for major portions of the film.

Finally, A Film That Explores His Acting Skills

Nivin Pauly is undoubtedly one of the most under-used acting talents of the Malayalam film industry. The actor has always shined in the boy-next-door characters, and has hardly done characters that challenge him as an actor and push his limits. Moothon is expected to be a film that brings out the best from Mollywood's young crowd-puller and make use of his acting chops to the fullest.

New Team & Opportunities

Moothon is a very special film, when it comes to the star cast and technical crew. The movie marks the Malayalam debut of renowned Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has co-written and co-produced the film. The cinematography is handled by Rajeev Ravi. Moothon is definitely a great opportunity for Nivin Pauly to explore new aspects of cinema. We feel that this movie will lead to several new beginnings in the actor's career.

Recognition In National & International Platforms

Nivin Pauly already has a star status in South Indian cinema, and has a strong fan base. Love Action Drama, the recently released Dhyan Sreenivasan movie, in which he played the lead role, has already emerged as a blockbuster. But when it comes to Moothon, the Geetu Mohandas movie is expected to place Nivin as a pan-Indian actor. The movie earned huge critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival, held last month. Moothon has also been selected as the opening film of the 21st MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.