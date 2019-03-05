English
    Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Team's Thuramukham: Meet The Star Cast Of The Movie!

    Nivin Pauly and Rajeev Ravi are set to join hands for the first time and the reports regarding the project had come in a few months ago. Reports had in them that the film would be a period-based flick and it has been titled as Thuramukham. Now, most recently, the makers of the film had come out with the first look poster of the movie and thus officially announcing the title as well as the star cast of the movie. It has to be said that the movie is indeed a star-studded one. Read on to know more about the star cast of Thuramukham.

    Nivin Pauly

    Nivin Pauly will be seen essaying the lead role in Thuramukham. The actor who continues to impress the audiences with the selection of variety of roles is all set to give the Malayalam film audiences yet another memorable movie through Thuramukham.

    Biju Menon

    Biju Menon is also a part of the star cast of Thuramukham and his fans are indeed waiting for this movie. It is for the first time that Biju Menon is teaming up with director Rajeev Ravi as well as actor Nivin Pauly.

    Indrajith

    Indrajith has some really exciting projects in the kitty and now, here is one more to that big promising list. It has been revealed that Indrajith is a part of Thuramakham's star cast.

    Nimisha Sajayan

    Actress Nimisha Sajayan is indeed having a grand time. The popular actress, who went on to bag this year's Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress, will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Thuramkukahm.

    Poornima Indrajith

    Poornima Indrajith is making a comeback to films and it was announced that she is a part of the upcoming movie Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu. Now, it has been revealed that she is a part of Thuramukham as well.

    Manikandan Achari

    Manikandan Achari, who made a really memorable debut in films with Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam, will be seen essaying an important role in Thuramukham as well.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
