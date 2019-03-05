Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Team's Thuramukham: Meet The Star Cast Of The Movie!

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly will be seen essaying the lead role in Thuramukham. The actor who continues to impress the audiences with the selection of variety of roles is all set to give the Malayalam film audiences yet another memorable movie through Thuramukham.

Biju Menon

Biju Menon is also a part of the star cast of Thuramukham and his fans are indeed waiting for this movie. It is for the first time that Biju Menon is teaming up with director Rajeev Ravi as well as actor Nivin Pauly.

Indrajith

Indrajith has some really exciting projects in the kitty and now, here is one more to that big promising list. It has been revealed that Indrajith is a part of Thuramakham's star cast.

Nimisha Sajayan

Actress Nimisha Sajayan is indeed having a grand time. The popular actress, who went on to bag this year's Kerala State Film Award for the Best Actress, will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Thuramkukahm.

Poornima Indrajith

Poornima Indrajith is making a comeback to films and it was announced that she is a part of the upcoming movie Virus, directed by Aashiq Abu. Now, it has been revealed that she is a part of Thuramukham as well.

Manikandan Achari

Manikandan Achari, who made a really memorable debut in films with Rajeev Ravi's Kammatipaadam, will be seen essaying an important role in Thuramukham as well.