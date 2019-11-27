Nivin Pauly To Join Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan Project?

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema is on a high with the success of his latest release, Moothon. The charming actor has been receiving rave reviews for his exceptional performance in the Geetu Mohandas directorial. As per the latest reports, Nivin Pauly is now all set to team up with his mentor cum best friend Vineeth Sreenivasan, once again.

Reportedly, the Moothon star has been roped in for the upcoming untitled project, directed by Vineeth. However, Nivin Pauly is not playing the lead role in the project but will make a special cameo appearance. Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid who made his acting debut with Jeethu Joseph's Aadhi essays the lead role in the movie, thus marking his first collaboration with Vineeth Sreenivasan.

In a recent interview, director Vineeth had finally confirmed that he is teaming up with Pranav Mohanlal for a new film. However, the talented filmmaker refused to reveal more details of the project, which is still under the scripting stage. But Vineeth Sreenivasan confirmed that the movie will start rolling by mid-2020. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.

Vineeth Sreenivasan last appeared in the silver screen in the recent hit Helen, in which he made a cameo appearance. The multi-faceted talent has also produced the movie, which features Kumbalangi Nights fame Anna Ben in the titular role. As a lead actor, Vineeth was last seen in the feel-good entertainer Manoharam, which was a critical and commercial success.

Pranav Mohanlal, on the other hand, is yet to make a mark in the industry. The young actor was last seen in the romantic drama Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, which is directed by Arun Gopy. The movie received negative reviews from the critics and ended up as a below-average grosser. The star kid will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which features Mohanlal in the titular role.