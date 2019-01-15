Njan Prakashan And More: Fahadh Faasil’s Top 5 Box Office Hits!

1. Njan Prakashan

The movie, which marked the comeback of the popular director-writer duo Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan, has already emerged as the biggest solo box office hit in Fahadh Faasil's acting career. As per the latest reports, Njan Prakashan has crossed the 37-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within the first 23 days of its release. The movie is reportedly all set to cross the 50-Crore mark soon.

2. Varathan

The survival thriller movie marked Fahadh Faasil's fourth collaboration with cinematographer-director Amal Neerad, after 5 Sundarikal, Iyobinte Pusthakam, and CIA (In which Fahadh made his debut as a voice actor). Fahadh's wife, the young actress Nazriya Nazim made her debut as a producer with Varathan, which emerged as the second highest grosser of his acting career. The movie crossed 28-Crore mark at the box office, within its lifetime run.

3. Maheshinte Prathikaram

The comedy-drama, which won the National Film Awards for the Best Original Screenplay and Best Malayalam Film, is the third biggest box office success of Fahadh Faasil's acting career. Maheshinte Prathikaaram, which marked the directorial debut of actor Dileesh Pothan, went on to cross the 23-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, within its lifetime run.

4. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Fahadh Faasil delivered one of the finest performances of his career in the comedy-drama, which marked his second collaboration with director Dileesh Pothan. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum made a total collection of about 18 Crores at the worldwide box office, thus emerging as the fourth biggest commercial success of Fahadh's career. The actor also won his first National Award, for the Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant performance in the movie.

5. Oru Indian Pranayakadha

Fahadh Faasil teamed up with the senior film-maker Sathyan Anthikad for the first time in his career, for the romantic comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha. The movie featured the actor in the role of Aymanam Siddharthan, a cunning young politician. Oru Indian Pranayakadha had crossed the 9-Crore mark worldwide within its lifetime run, thus becoming the fifth highest grosser in the actor's career.