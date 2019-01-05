 »   »   »  Njan Prakashan Box Office Collections (Day 15): Conquers This Major Milestone!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Pact Between Mayawati And Akhilesh Firming Up Ahead Of 2019 Polls
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Live Updates From Day Three
- Car Sales Report December 2018: Car Sales Bounce Back From Decline In Festive Season
- This Is The New Redmi Smartphone With A 48 MP Primary Camera
- 4 Midcap Stocks With Potential To Generate Good Returns
- Gully Boy Teaser Has Ranveer-Alia Going Asli Hip Hop!
- Dia Mirza's Ivory Outfit
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
Njan Prakashan has earned the love and acceptance of the Malayalam film audiences. Sathyan Anthikad-Sreenivasan team has struck gold yet again with this film that has worked out pretty well with the audiences. Fahadh Faasil has rightly impressed one and all with his performances as the lead character and the movie is on its way to become a big blockbuster. At the Kochi multiplexes, Njan Prakashan has been the film that has been performing extremely well during the weekends as well as weekdays. The movie has now entered the third week of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections report to know more.
50-Lakh Mark
Njan Prakashan went past the 50-Lakh mark at a fast pace. The movie had enjoyed a very good opening and maintained good collections in the later days as well. Njan Prakshan joined the 50-Lakh club on the 8th day of its release.
Day 14 Collections
Njan Prakashan did a very good business on its 14th day as well at the Kochi multiplexes. The film had only evening shows since it was a Harthal day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan fetched approximately 3.18 Lakhs from the 10 shows that it had.
1-Crore Club
Now, Njan Prakashan has joined the coveted 1-Crore club as well. The movie joined the club on the 15th day of its release. After Odiyan, Njan Prakashan is the only other Christmas release which has made to the 1-Crore club.
Day 15 Collections
Njan Prakashan has as many as 18 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes on its third week. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched an impressive amount of 5.55 Lakhs on 15th day.
15 Days Collections
Reportedly, the film has fetched as much as 1.04 Lakhs from the first 15 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. The film is sure to enjoy yet another grand weekend with the advance booking for Saturday and Sunday turning out to be really good.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam