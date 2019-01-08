Njan Prakashan Box Office: Overtakes Odiyan & Is Now Next Only To Kayamkulam Kochunni In This Centre

Njan Prakashan At The USA Box Office

Njan Prakashan made its entry to the theatres in the USA, a week after its release in Kerala. According to the reports, the film has been enjoying a formidable run in the USA box office. The film has now entered the second week of its run in the theatres in the USA.

Overtakes Odiyan's Collections

According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan has fetched approximately $211,000 from its run so far at the USA box office. At the same time, the film has overtaken Odiyan, which has fetched $175,000 so far.

At The Second Spot

According to the tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan is at the second spot in the list of the top 5 grossers at the USA box office among the Malayalam movies released in the year 2018.

Will Njan Prakashan Overtake Kayamkulam Kochunni?

Meanwhile, the list has been topped by Kayamkulam Kochunni, which fetched $227,000 in its final run at the USA box office. There are high chances for Njan Prakashan to overtake Kayamkulam Kochunni, especially considering the fact that the film is in the second week of its run. Let us wait and see.