    Njan Prakashan Box Office: Overtakes Odiyan & Is Now Next Only To Kayamkulam Kochunni In This Centre

    By
    |

    Njan Prakashan has already emerged as one of the biggest hits of the recent times. The Sathyan Anthikad movie, scripted by Sreenivasan and featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has definitely satiated the tastes of the Malayalam film audiences and they have got a film that they were longing to see. In fact, Njan Prakashan has been lapped up by Malayalam film audiences across the globe and the movie's fine run in the the centres outside Kerala is an indication of that. Meanwhile, Njan Prakashan is busy breaking some big records as well. Read Njan Prakashan box office collections report to know more about the same.

    Njan Prakashan At The USA Box Office

    Njan Prakashan made its entry to the theatres in the USA, a week after its release in Kerala. According to the reports, the film has been enjoying a formidable run in the USA box office. The film has now entered the second week of its run in the theatres in the USA.

    Overtakes Odiyan's Collections

    According to a tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan has fetched approximately $211,000 from its run so far at the USA box office. At the same time, the film has overtaken Odiyan, which has fetched $175,000 so far.

    At The Second Spot

    According to the tweet sent out by Forum Keralam, Njan Prakashan is at the second spot in the list of the top 5 grossers at the USA box office among the Malayalam movies released in the year 2018.

    Will Njan Prakashan Overtake Kayamkulam Kochunni?

    Meanwhile, the list has been topped by Kayamkulam Kochunni, which fetched $227,000 in its final run at the USA box office. There are high chances for Njan Prakashan to overtake Kayamkulam Kochunni, especially considering the fact that the film is in the second week of its run. Let us wait and see.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
